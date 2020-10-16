Taraji P Henson to host Apple podcast series Jacked, focused on New Jack Swing music era
Taraji P Henson's Jacked will premiere on 17 November on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and the Wondery App
Taraji P Henson will host a new podcast series focused on the story behind the New Jack Swing music era.
Wondery and Universal Music Group announced Thursday that Henson will host Jacked: The Rise of New Jack Swing. The six-part series will premiere on 17 November on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and the Wondery App.
The Oscar-nominated actor will also serve as a producer of the series, which is being dubbed as the “rise and eventual fall” of the New Jack Swing movement. The series will delve into the complex relationships between a group of teenagers from Harlem who created the musical sound.
The story will involve “dashed hopes, jealousy, betrayal, drugs, hip-hop and rivalries.”
Megaproducer Teddy Riley is known as the leader of the New Jack Swing era, which made its mark in the ’80s and ’90s. The musical style was a fusion of hip-hop, R&B, jazz, and funk.
Some of the popular songs from the era included Bobby Brown’s My Prerogative, Bell Biv Devoe’s Poison, Tony Toni Tone’s Feels Good, and Rumpshaker by Wreckx-N-Effect.
Jacked will feature dozens of interviews including band members and managers along with music from UMG’s catalog.
The podcast series is the first project between Wondery and Universal Music Group since both announced their partnership last year.
