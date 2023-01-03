Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain part ways after years of dating each other; will continue to remain friends

One of the most sought-after actresses in B’Town, Tara Sutaria has no doubt made an impression since her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2. While the actress continues to remain a busy work schedule, her personal life also makes it to the news, mostly thanks to her rumoured relationship with actor Aadar Jain. The couple who have always given some major goals to their fans have now seemed to have hit the rock bottom. If reports are to be believed, after dating for quite some time, both Tara and Aadar have decided to break up and part ways on mutual terms.

As reported by ETimes, the couple has ‘amicably’ taken the decision to break up but still continues to remain ‘good friends’. “Aadar and Tara have decided to amicably part ways. However, there are no harsh feelings for each other. They are mature and will still remain friends and care for each other fondly,” a source known to the entertainment portal added.

Notably, this can come as a big heartbreak for their fans as many loved the couple and they also had a good fan following. Notably, neither Tara nor Aadar officially confirmed their relationship in front of the media or fans. However, the duo was often spotted hanging out together and on dates. They also took part in family celebrations at the Kapoors, hinting that Tara shared a good relationship with Aadar’s family. There were also rumours of them getting married in the near future.

Well, for now, it seems the two are single.

On work front

Last seen in Ek Villain Returns, Tara Sutaria was paired opposite actor Arjun Kapoor in the film. Meanwhile, she will be next seen in Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s directorial, Apurva.

On the other hand, Aadar was last seen in the Amazon Prime film, Hello Charlie. For the unversed, Aadar is the son of Reema and Manoj Jain and his mother is the daughter of the legendary actor, the late Raj Kapoor.

