Celebrated Bengali actor and former All India Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal passed away on Tuesday morning after a cardiac arrest. He was 61.

Former Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal passed away in Mumbai due to cardiac arrest, early morning today. — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2020

According to an India Today report, the actor was visiting his daughter in Mumbai. He was at the Mumbai airport for his return to Kolkata when he complained about chest pain. He was rushed to a hospital in Juhu, where he passed away at around 4 am. The actor had been admitted to hospitals several times in the past two years because of heart-related ailments.

He was a two-term MP from Krishnanagar and MLA from Alipore. Veteran Bengali actor Ranjit Mallick termed Pal's death as "untimely". "I am yet to come to terms with the news. Yes, he was not keeping well for some time," Mallick was quoted as saying by News18. Actor-filmmaker Arindam Sil also mourned Pal's death and tweeted his condolences on Twitter.

Rest in Peace. #TapasPal leaves behind an era in Bengali cinema that will be remembered always. And lot of memories for us too. — Arindam Sil (@silarindam) February 18, 2020

Born in 1958 in West Bengal's Chandannagar, Pal made his film debut with the critically-acclaimed 1980 film Dadar Kirti. The film won the actor overnight stardom, after which he went onto feature in many films, including Saheb (1981), Parabat Priya (1984), Bhalobasa Bhalobasa (1985), Anurager Choyan (1986), Amar Bandhan (1986), and Guru Dakshina (1987). He was last seen on screen in the 2013 movie Khiladi.

In 2016, the actor was arrested by CBI officials for alleged involvement in the multi-crore Rose Valley chit fund scam. He was awarded bail 13 months after the arrest. Pal is survived by his wife Nandini, who is currently participating in Bigg Boss Bangla and daughter Sohini Pal.

Updated Date: Feb 18, 2020 09:22:06 IST