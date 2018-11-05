Tanushree Dutta 'surprised' by Swara Bhasker's #MeToo comment: Some people are just not comfortable talking

Swara Bhasker, who has been a vocal supporter of India's #MeToo movement, had recently remarked why anonymous accounts of sexual harassment should be discouraged following allegations against writer Varun Grover. The Sacred Games writer had categorically denied the claim in an anonymous message which surfaced on social media. Much like Swara, several of his celebrity friends had also spoken out in his support.

"It is imperative that anonymous accounts be discouraged. Brave women are sharing their names and stories, enabling other women to speak up. We need thorough, investigative journalism that questions both alleged perpetrators & victims & corroborates stories & fact finds," she wrote in a tweet.

However, Tanushree was disappointed by her statement and revealed in an interview with LiveMint: "I'm surprised she said that. See, this movement is a more like a social cleansing. Offences of a sexual nature can never be so black and white, you cannot always try them in a court of law. That's why today in our country there are so many cases that have not yet come to their judgement. You cannot always bring proof — women will have to wear cameras on their foreheads if one has to prove everything that has happened to them. When something like a social media movement happens, I'm sorry this is how it goes. Some people are going to be anonymous because they are just not comfortable talking."

India's belated #MeToo movement has made headlines in the last few weeks with women sharing accounts of alleged harassment on Twitter.

The movement had long failed to take root in India, but Tanushree Dutta's accusations of sexual harassment emboldened women to speak out at last. In a recent interview, she had accused Nana Patekar of inappropriate behaviour on the film set of the romantic comedy Horn Ok Pleassss 10 years ago. She spoke out at the time, to no avail. But the global #MeToo phenomenon encouraged her to go public again and on Saturday to file a police complaint against Patekar.

Dutta also alleged that filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri behaved inappropriately towards her while shooting a 2005 movie. Agnihotri's lawyer denied the "frivolous" claims. Dutta said she has received threats but she has also won support from several high-profile stars, while other actresses have now started to speak out about Bollywood's darker side.

Since then a slew of popular Bollywood figures have been accused of sexual misconduct, including Vikas Bahl, Sajid Khan and Alok Nath.

