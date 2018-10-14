Tanushree Dutta demands that Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya submit to lie detector tests, narco analysis

Tanushree Dutta, on 12 October, submitted an application at the Oshiwara police station, Mumbai through her lawyer Nitin Satpute, demanding that brain mapping, narco analysis and lie detector test be conducted on Nana Patekar. The actress asked that choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and producer Samee Siddiqui be subjected to the tests as well, reports ANI.

Dutta had filed a formal complaint against the accused on 10 October. The accused have been booked under under Sections 354 and 509 (outraging a women's modesty) of the Indian Penal Code. While the police has claimed to intensify the probe, no arrests have been made in the matter.

Dutta had accused Patekar of touched her inappropriately on the sets of Horn 'OK' Pleasss in 2008. She also claimed that even after she complained to Acharya, she was forced to shoot the song sequence with the actor which involved several intimate scenes that she was uncomfortable with. When she decided to walk out of the film, her car was vandalised by politically affiliated goons.

