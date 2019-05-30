You are here:

Tanuja undergoes operation for diverticulitis, will remain hospitalised for another week

FP Staff

May 30, 2019 15:22:23 IST

Veteran Bollywood actor Tanuja has undergone operation for diverticulitis and is doing fine, says a source from the hospital. Tanuja, 75, was admitted to city-based Lilavati Hospital on Wednesday.

An insider told Press Trust of India that she would remain hospitalised for "at least a week".

Diverticulitis, a condition which results in the inflammation or infection of small pouches called diverticula that develop along the walls of the intestines.

Actor Kajol, Tanuja's daughter, was also spotted visiting her at the hospital.


The news of the actor's hospitalisation came two days after Kajol's father-in-law, action director Veeru Devgan's death. Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgan was a popular action director known for his work in films like Roti Kapda Aur Makaan and Mr Natwarlal. He passed away at the age of 77 in Mumbai on Monday. His funeral was held in Vile Parle West Crematorium at 6 pm and was attended by Bollywood personalities including Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Aamir Khan.

Tanuja has appeared in prominent films like Jewel Thief, Haathi Mere Saathi, Jeene Ki Raah, Anubhav, Mere Jeevan Saathi, Do Chor among othersShe made recent appearances in Konkana Sen Sharma’s A Death in the Gunj, Aarambh and Sonar Pahar.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

