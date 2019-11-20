You are here:

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior trailer — Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan's upcoming historical drama inspires memes on Twitter

The trailer for Ajay Devgn's upcoming historical drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, has been finally released. Featuring Devgn as the valiant Maratha warrior Subedar Tanhaji Malusare, the film charts the heroic character's journey through the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670 AD. Saif Ali Khan, who plays the role of an antagonist in the film is shown as a formidable swordsman. While some netizens took to Twitter to appreciate and laud the cast of the film, a few have donned their creative hats to churn out memes through the trailer.

Check out all the reactions here

#TanhajiTrailer #TanhajiTrailerDay *Me with loads of sense of humour vs me without it* pic.twitter.com/PmxPMBjnKe — Abhishek Lahe (@wo_sasta_zayn) November 19, 2019

Smartly promoted Vimal by doing the Zubaan Kesari step#TanhajiTrailer pic.twitter.com/is0prybb5p — Nasticissist (@nasticissist) November 19, 2019

#TanhajiTrailer Friend : Tera Homework copy kar lu.? Me : Haan bas make sure k obvious na lage.. pic.twitter.com/mqw97xtxHZ — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) November 19, 2019

Teacher : Can anyone explain how an aeroplane fly ? *le backbencher : pic.twitter.com/t3No5DEkNO — Biswajit (@meme_lord_biswa) November 20, 2019

It's difficult to control ur laughter over this shitty VFX even after multiple viewings ☹️ #TanhajiTrailer. pic.twitter.com/DdyIzOjrje — 💫 (@avi_Ak007) November 20, 2019

She goes into another relationship

Me : Me phir bhi tum ko chahunga

She pic.twitter.com/ZteL4fNBG6 — Half engine3r 🐼 (@Half_engin3er) November 19, 2019

Tanhaji will see Kajol reunite with Ajay onscreen almost after a decade, where she will essay the role of Tanhaji's wife. The last time the couple was seen together on the silver screen was in 2008 for Ajay's home production, U Me Aur Hum. The film also stars Sharad Kelkar, Jagapathi Babu, Devdutta Nage, Pankaj Tripathi, Neha Sharma, Ajinkya Deo, Kailash Waghmare, Hardik Sangani, Luke Kenny, and Vipul Gupta.

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is scheduled to hit theatres on 10 January, 2020.

Updated Date: Nov 20, 2019 11:38:14 IST