Tamil producer SK Krishnakanth passes away aged 52 after suffering cardiac arrest

Popular Tamil film producer SK Krishnakanth passed away on Wednesday at the age of 52 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest at his Chennai residence.

The news came as a shock to the film fraternity and many members have taken to social media to pay respect to him.

Krishnakanth owned the production house Indian Theatre Production, which was behind big movies such as Dhanush’s Thiruda Thirudi, Pudhukottaiyilirundhu Saravanan, Silambarasan TR’s Manmadhan, Chiyaan Vikram’s King and Vivekh’s unreleased film Solli Adippen.



He is survived by his wife Lakshmi and two sons Chandrakanth and Udhayakanth.

According to India Today, the producer was not feeling well for the past few weeks. Entertainment portal Zoom credited an “official update” to state the producer had passed away at 10. 45 pm on 30 September. His last rites are going to take place in Chennai with only close family members in attendance on 1 October.

Thiruda Thirudi director Subramaniam Shiva took to Twitter to bid goodbye to the late producer. He also shared an old picture with Krishnakanth.

Thiruda Thirudi (2003) was Subramaniam Shiva's debut project. The movie starred Dhanush, Chaya Singh, Karunas, Manikka Vinayagam and Krishna in pivotal roles.

STR has also released an emotional note in Tamil for the producer. Reportedly, the artist wrote that the world was losing some good human beings in the past few days.

Film editor VJ Sabu Joseph called Krishnakanth a “good soul” and lamented his passing away.

Actor Soundararaja also tweeted on the occasion, recalling how the producer had worked hard for his film Oru Kanavu Pola. He shared some pictures from Krishnakanth’s last rites.

Producer of our #ThirudaThirudi #SKKrishnakanth sir passed away. Condolences to his family members.. & Friend's.May his soul RIP.

@dhanushkraja நடித்த #திருடா_திருடி , #simbu நடித்த #மன்மதன் மற்றும் பல படங்கள் தயாரித்த தயாரிப்பாளர் #SK_க்ரிஷ்ணகாந்த் சார் மாரடைப்பு ஏற்பட்டு காலமானார். நான் நாயகனாக நடித்த #ஒரு_கனவு_போல படம் வெளியாவதற்கு பெரிதும் உழைத்தவர்.அவரது ஆனமா சாந்தி அடைய இறைவனை வேண்டுகிறேன் 🙏 #RIP😌 pic.twitter.com/kmt0iLEiYZ