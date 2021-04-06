Tamil Nadu assembly elections: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith, Vijay cast vote in Chennai

Tamil star Ajith, his wife Shalini, and Vijay also cast their votes

In Tamil Nadu, the process of voting has started today on Tuesday, 6 April. This is the first and only phase of voting and polls are being conducted for all the 234 seats of the state assembly. Many Kollywood actors have been spotted by the shutterbugs at the voting booths while others have shared their pictures on their personal social media handles.

Actor Kamal Haasan went for voting with his daughters Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan. Shruti took to Instagram to share her pictures from the polling booth with her father and sister. She also posted a story with a picture collage of the three that says, “Vote For Torch”. A battery torch is the symbol of Kamal’s party Makkal Needhi Maiam which is also contesting in the elections.

The trio went to the Chennai High School, Teynampet to cast their vote. Kamal is contesting from the Coimbatore South assembly constituency.

Apart from the Haasan family, Tamil star Ajith and his wife Shalini also got snapped arriving at a polling booth in Thiruvanmiyur to cast their vote.

Tamil superstar and politician Rajinikanth went to vote at the Stella Maris College in Chennai. The actor arrived at the voting centre ten minutes past 7 am. He also did not speak to the media after casting his vote.

Superstar Vijay surprised his fans as he rode to the polling centre on his bicycle. He went to cast his vote at Chennai’s Vels International PreSchool, Neelankarai.

