Tamil filmmaker Raj Kapoor's son Sharook Kapoor passes away aged 23 in Mecca, state reports

Sharook Kapoor, son of noted Tamil filmmaker Raj Kapoor, passed away at the age of 23, after battling severe cold and weakness. Sharook was accompanying his mother Sajeela Kapoor for her pilgrimage to Mecca, reports IndiaTV News.

As per several reports, the deceased's body is being brought from Mecca to Chennai, where his last rites will be performed.

Director Raj Kapoor began his career by assisting celebrated Tamil filmmaker CV Sridhar. Kapoor made his directorial debut with the 1991 drama Thalattu Ketkuthamma, starring Prabhu and Kanaka in the lead. Produced by Vijayalakshmi Srinivasan and Kanchana Sivaraman, the music of the film was composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

The success of Thalattu Ketkuthamma propelled Kapoor to overnight stardom, after which he went to on to steer several notable movies, including Chinna Pasanga Naanga, Uthama Raasa, Chinna Jameen, Kusthi, and Aval Varuvala.

Raj Kapoor also ventured into television with the show Nandhini, which aired on the Sun network in 2017. His other TV series, a big-budget family drama titled Enna Vilai Azhagae, was shelved and remains unreleased. The show had nabbed Prashanth and Ameesha Patel in the leading roles.

Reports state Raj Kapoor wanted Sharook to step into the showbiz.

Updated Date: Feb 18, 2020 11:24:41 IST