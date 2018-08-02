Tamil filmmaker Pa Ranjith to make Bollywood directorial debut with historical drama under Namah Pictures

Tamil filmmaker Pa Ranjith, known for films like Kabali, Kaala, Madras and Attakathi, is all set to make his Hindi directorial debut. The "mega period film" will be in collaboration with Namah Pictures.

(Read: Pa Ranjith on why his art is political: 'I want Dalit issues to be aired in a common space')

According to a source, the subject that producers Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora of Namah Pictures, who had produced Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds, and the director are working on is a "period film based on a true story which will go on floors next year".

A spokesperson from Namah Pictures said in a statement to Indo-Asian News Service: "We at Namah Pictures are quite excited to collaborate with Pa Ranjith for a film. Really looking forward to it."

This isn't the first project that is based on a true story and is backed by Namah Pictures. They have also produced Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, based on the life of actress Sunny Leone.

(Also read: Exclusive: Pa Ranjith on how he handled the politics in Kaala and Rajinikanth's contrasting political ideology)

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 10:41 AM