Tamil film industry sets up panel to tackle #MeToo claims, ensure safe working environment for artists

Amid #MeToo sexual harassment charges against some film personalities, a body of actors on 21 October said it would focus on ensuring an atmosphere free of stress and fear for all its members at work places.

"The association will give intense focus to ensure that the atmosphere at TV and film shoot places remains conducive for the artistes irrespective of their gender to perform with self-respect and without stress or fear," South Indian Artistes' Association President and actor M Nasser said.

He also said a committee would be formed to implement its decision. The association move comes days after several women leveled sexual harassment charges against some prominent film personalities, including veteran lyricist Vairamuthu, as part of the #MeToo movement.

Singer Chimayi Sripaada accused Vairamuthu of sexually harassing her while on a foreign tour some years ago. Vairamuthu, however, rejected the charges and said he was ready to face the survivors in court if they filed a complaint.

The #MeToo movement has gathered pace over the last fortnight with scores of women from various fields, including film and media, speaking out on sexual harassment at the workplace and support pouring in from various quarters.

Updated Date: Oct 22, 2018 10:59 AM