Tamil director C Sivakumar found dead at his Chennai residence, police suspect heart attack

FP Staff

Aug,03 2018 14:49:58 IST

Tamil film director C Sivakumar was found dead at his residence in Saligramam, Chennai, reports India Today. The body was discovered in a decomposed state and has been sent to the local police for investigation. The cause of his demise is still unknown.

C Sivakumar. Image from Twitter

The New Indian Express notes that most of Sivakumar's neighbours complained of a foul smell on Thursday which compelled them to notify the Virugambakkam police. On arriving, the police had to break open the door and found Sivakumar dead in a seated position on a chair. According to the report, the police found no injury marks on him and suspect he might have had a cardiac arrest while watching television.

Sivakumar used to assist the well known director-cum-actor K Bhagyaraj before he started making his own films. After becoming independent, Sivakumar has directed two films, Rettai Jadai Vayasu, featuring Ajith, and Ayudha Poojai, starring Arjun.

His death has shocked the South Indian film industry, with many directors as well as producers offering their condolences on social media platforms.

Updated Date: Aug 03, 2018 14:49 PM

