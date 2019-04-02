Tamil director-actor J Mahendran passes away aged 79 following brief hospitalisation in Chennai

Noted Tamil director cum actor J Mahendran passed away on Tuesday following a brief period of hospitalisation, reports The Indian Express. The news of the director's demise early morning was later confirmed by his son John Mahendran via social media. Mahendran was 79.

DIRECTOR MAHENDRAN PASSED AWAY THIS MORNING. pic.twitter.com/usCPXX7Qsr — Dir.JohnMahendran (@johnroshan) April 2, 2019

The director was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on 27 March owing to his ill health after a session of dialysis. The same report states that Mahendran had been on ventilator support. Known for famous works in films such as Mullum Malarum, Johnny and Nenjathai Killadhey, Mahendran was last seen in Seethakaathi (featuring Vijay Sethupathi), the Rajinikanth-starrer Petta and Boomerang (released earlier this month), which had Atharvaa Murali in the lead. Sasanam was Mahendran's last venture as a director.

He was also a noted writer and a member of the Blue Ocean Film and Television Academy (BOFTA) in Chennai, where he headed the filmmaking and direction course.

As per a report in The Hindu, Mahendran's remains will be laid at his residence from 10 am for the public and well-wishers to pay their last respects. The funeral is scheduled to be held at 5 pm on Tuesday.

Updated Date: Apr 02, 2019 09:30:01 IST