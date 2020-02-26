Tamil actress Rekha reveals she was unaware of kissing scene with Kamal Haasan in 1986 film Punnagai Mannan

An old interview clip of South Indian actress Rekha saying that she was unaware of a kissing shot, filmed between Kamal Haasan and her for Punnagai Mannan, recently went viral, with many followers demanding that Haasan should apologise to her.

Haasan and Rekha played star-crossed lovers in the 1986 K Balachander directorial. The actress had claimed that she had no idea about the kiss in the scene where the couple jumps off a waterfall. In a recent interview with The News Minute, the actress spoke about the issue once again, adding that she does not expect an apology after all these years.

Talking to TNM, Rekha says, “The kiss didn’t look ugly or aggressive on screen, and there was a need for it, but I was a very young girl and I didn’t know about it. He (director K Balachander) said, ‘Kamal, close your eyes! You remember what I told you, right?’ and Kamal said that he did." Haasan had then gone on to kiss her. Rekha also said that when she saw the film in theatres, she realised the impact it had on the whole narrative.

At the time of the filming, she was only 16, and had just completed her class 10.

When asked if Haasan or K Balachander apologised to her about it, the actress said that they had not, and that she did not expect it either since Punnagai Mannan was a blockbuster and paved the way for multiple roles where she collaborated with Ramarajan and Ilaiyaraaja, like Namma Ooru Pattukaran. But the actress adds, that despite the opportunities that the film may have created, had she known of the kiss, she would not have agreed to do it. She said that since it had been so many years, she had no inclination to revisit the matter anymore.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 26, 2020 11:38:41 IST