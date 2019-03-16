You are here:

Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to Arjun Reddy actress Anisha Alla in a private ceremony

Actors Vishal and Anisha Alla Reddy got engaged as per Telugu Reddy traditions in Hyderabad on 16 March. The event was a close-knit affair with friends and family of the couple in attendance.

For the special occasion, Vishal opted for a blue kurta with a Nehru jacket on and Anisha donned a traditional white and gold saree. The wedding has reportedly been finalised for September.

Anisha was most recently seen in Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy and Pelli Choopulu.

Vishal debuted with film Chellamae and followed it up with a number of hit movies, including Sandakkozhi, Pandia Naadu, Thamirabarani, Thupparivalan etc.

He has been producing films as well under the banner of Vishal Film Factory. His current project Ayogya is likely to be released on 19 April . Vishal is the current General Secretary of the South Indian Actors’ Union and the President of the Producers’ council as well.

Updated Date: Mar 16, 2019 16:44:37 IST