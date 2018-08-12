Tamil actor Vikram's son Dhruv booked for rash driving after ramming car into 3 auto rickshaws, injuring 1

Tamil actor Vikram's son Dhruv was involved in an accident on the morning of 12 August. The aspiring actor rammed his car into into three stationary auto-rickshaws in Teynampet, Chennai, reports The News Minute. According to the same report, he has been booked under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC. He has also been granted bail but investigations are underway.

One person was injured in the accident while the auto-rickshaws involved sustained substantial damage. Although cops from the Pondy Bazaar police station personnel rushed to the site, the case was later transferred to Adyar traffic police. Drunken driving has been ruled out from the case, according to the same report.

Dhruv was reportedly in the car with two more people, one of whom was arguing with the police and refusing to sit in the police vehicle. A video from the site has surfaced on social media, where Dhruv's friend can be seen hiding from the camera.

Actor #vikram's son #DhruvVikram detained and released on bail for ramming into an auto allegedly under the influence of alcohol. 4 injured in the incident and his friends ran when being interrogated by police at the spot. pic.twitter.com/mDyC3350J0 — MUGILAN CHANDRAKUMAR (@Mugilan__C) August 12, 2018

A press release was released by Vikram's management in response to the accident.

Here is an official press release from Actor #ChiyaanVikram 's Manager @sooriaruna regarding #DhruvVikram 's car accident earlier this morning.. pic.twitter.com/XUehznOKbe — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 12, 2018

