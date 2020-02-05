You are here:

Tamil actor Vijay questioned by Income Tax department officials for alleged tax evasion by AGS Cinemas

Tamil actor Vijay has come under the Income Tax department's scanner regarding alleged tax evasion by AGS Cinemas, the production house behind his recent blockbuster Bigil.

He was questioned by IT officials in Tamil Nadu's Neyveli, Cuddalore district on Wednesday, where he was shooting his next feature Master, according to Asian News International. The Hindu writes the shoot was cancelled, and will be resumed tomorrow.

Tamil Nadu: Tamil actor Vijay questioned by Income Tax Department officials in Neyveli, Cuddalore district today, in connection with alleged tax evasion by AGS Cinemas. Vijay's latest movie Bigil was produced by AGS Cinemas. pic.twitter.com/HVuMmgwktz — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2020

A senior IT department tells The Hindu over 20 locations owned by AGS Group, including their cinema arm, were searched, following which Vijay was approached for questioning. A huge tax evasion is suspected but no further details were shared by the official. Further, properties owned by Madurai-based producer and financier Anbu Chezhiyan were also being searched.

Bigil was made on a budget of Rs 180 crore with Archana Kalpathi attached as creative producer. Vijay was reportedly questioned regarding the budget of the film, and his salary.

This is not the first time Vijay's film has landed in a controversy. In 2017, Bhartiya Janata Party had demanded a ban on Mersal as they claimed the film took a jibe at the central government's policies like Goods and Services Tax, demonetisation, and Digitial India, and showed them in poor light.

His next film Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Antony Varghese (Angamaly Diaries), Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah (Vishwaroopam), Ramya Subramanian, Gauri Kishan (96), Brigada, Lintu Rony, Soundarya Nandakumar, Shanthanu, Chetan, Srinath, Sriman, and Alagam Perumal. Vijay will reportedly essay the role of a college professor with a mysterious past.

Master is slated to release in April.

