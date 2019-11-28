Tamil actor, theatre artist Bala Singh dies aged 67 after suffering brief period of illness

Noted Tamil actor and theatre artist Bala Singh died in Chennai on Wednesday following a brief illness, the South Indian Artistes' Association said.

Singh (67) was not keeping well for some time and breathed his last at a hospital this morning, SIAA said in a release and condoled his demise.

A renowned actor, who was also trained at the National School of Drama (NSD), he made his debut in M Nasser-directed Avatharam in 1995 and went on to feature in many films, donning a variety of roles including those with negative shades. The film had also marked Nasser's debut as a filmmaker. Bala's pivotal role as the antagonist Baasi won him acclaim.

His notable performances include Kamal Haasan's directorial venture Virumandi and actor Dhanush's Puthupetta, a gangster flick. Singh continued playing important supporting roles in films like Ullaasam, Simmarasi, Dheena, Saamy, Kannathil Muthamittal and more.

Singh made a few appearances in Malayalam films as well — Malamukalile Daivam, Kerala House Udan Vilpanakku, and Mulla being the most notable ones. In fact, Malamukalile Daivam was Bala's debut into the acting industry in 1983. In the 2009 film Vannathupoochi, directed by Rasi Azhagappan, the actor played the lead role. The narrative of the film revolved around the bond between grandparents and grandchildren.

Bala's last on-screen appearance was in Arya’s Magamuni, where he essayed the role of a politician. Jigarthanda, NGK, Sarvam Thaala Mayam, Saamy Square and Thaana Serndha Koottam are some of his more recent features. He also made appearances in TV serials like Rudhraveenai and Aathira.

His mortal remains will be kept at his residence in Virugambakkam on Wednesday and will then be taken to Nagercoil for the last rites.

SIAA said his demise is a 'great loss' to the Tamil cinema industry.

The actor's death was announced on social media as well

Veteran Tamil actor Bala Singh passed away in Chennai today following a brief illness. — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2019

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Nov 28, 2019 09:40:19 IST