Tamil actor Suriya's tweet on NEET is contempt to court, says Madras HC judge; demands action

Tamil actor Suriya's recent tweet on conducting the NEET amid the COVID-19 pandemic has landed him into a legal tussle. Justice SM Subramaniam of the Madras High Court has urged Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against the actor.

According to a report by The Hindu, Justice Subramanian has insisted the need to initiate suo moto criminal contempt of court against the Tamil superstar.

The actor in his statement posted on Sunday claimed that courts were ordering students to take National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2020, when the judged were holding only virtual courts amid the pandemic.

Justice Subramaniam said, "The said statement in my considered opinion amounts to contempt of court as the integrity and devotion of the honourable judges as well as the judicial system of our great nation are not only undermined, but criticised in bad taste, wherein there is threat to the public confidence on the judiciary,” the communication read."

He added that Suriya has committed contempt warranting contempt proceedings to uphold the majesty of our Indian judicial System.

The actor shared a post on Twitter for NEET aspirants who died by suicide and urged people to raise voice against the entrance examination conducted for admission to MBBS programmes.

As per a report by The Times of India, Suriya's note in Tamil stated that the government should create equal opportunities for everyone.

"People who do not know the realities faced by poor students are framing education policies," he added.

My heart goes out to the three families..! Can't imagine their pain..!! pic.twitter.com/weLEuMwdWL — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) September 13, 2020

A day before NEET, a 19-year-old medical aspirant allegedly died of suicide apparently "apprehensive" over the exam.

The victim, identified as Jothisri Durga, was found hanging at her residence. As per the police, a purported suicide note left behind by her mentioned that she was "apprehensive" though others had "high hopes".

NEET UG 2020 was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 13 September at 3,860 centres across the country.