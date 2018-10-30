You are here:

Tamil actor Sivakumar smacks phone from man as he tries to take selfie; Twitter bursts into memes

FP Staff

Oct,30 2018 11:37:16 IST

Tamil actor Sivakumar, who was recently attending the inaugural ceremony of a private fertility centre in Madurai, became the subject of memes as he angrily snatched a phone away from a fan who was trying to take a selfie with him. No sooner that the video went viral, the Twitterati began churning out memes, capturing the actor in 'action'.

Some of the hilarious memes that have been widely circulated are as follows: Whereas some of the memes remarked on Sivakumar's sportsperson-like agility, others concluded that Akshay's Kumar's 2.0 character must have inspired the actor and made him into a similar mobile phone fanatic. Several scenes from the recently released 2.0 teaser became fodder for meme-lords who could not help but see the uncanny similarity between 2.0 and Sivakumar's disposition.

