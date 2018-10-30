Tamil actor Sivakumar smacks phone from man as he tries to take selfie; Twitter bursts into memes

Tamil actor Sivakumar, who was recently attending the inaugural ceremony of a private fertility centre in Madurai, became the subject of memes as he angrily snatched a phone away from a fan who was trying to take a selfie with him. No sooner that the video went viral, the Twitterati began churning out memes, capturing the actor in 'action'.

Dont take this in a lighter note.

What Actor #Sivakumar did was absolutely Nasty 😈. Disgusting to his position. So its clear he ready to give advice to students but he's not following it.

Smart Phone cost may be inside 10k or above 10k.@Suriya_offl@Karthi_Offl kindly pay back pic.twitter.com/tAZZf903mN — RaHul (@rahul_37373) October 29, 2018

Some of the hilarious memes that have been widely circulated are as follows: Whereas some of the memes remarked on Sivakumar's sportsperson-like agility, others concluded that Akshay's Kumar's 2.0 character must have inspired the actor and made him into a similar mobile phone fanatic. Several scenes from the recently released 2.0 teaser became fodder for meme-lords who could not help but see the uncanny similarity between 2.0 and Sivakumar's disposition.

What actor Sivakumar did was completely unacceptable but the memes on internet on the same is extremely funnny. This one takes the cake though #Sivakumar #SivakumarShouldApologize pic.twitter.com/HRvcmceP75 — Giri Subramanian (@giri26) October 30, 2018

