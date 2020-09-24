Tamil actor-politician Vijaykant 'stable', to be discharged from hospital soon, after testing positive for coronavirus

A statement issued by Vijaykant says the DMDK founder showed mild symptoms of coronavirus on 22 September, when he went for a routine checkup at a Chennai hospital.

Popular actor and politician Vijayakant, who was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after showing symptoms of COVID-19, is on the path to recovery.

As per a report by India Today, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder and party president had tested positive for coronavirus. He has, however, recovered completely and is likely to get discharged soon.

The party released an official statement saying Vijayakant has recovered from COVID-19. It stated that the actor-politician recently visited MIOT Hospital in Chennai for a general check-up. He showed mild COVID-19 symptoms on 22 September, and was treated for the same. The statement added that he is in good health.

As per a statement released by Prithvi Mohandas, the hospital's managing director, the actor-politician is stable, "expected to make a full recovery and should be ready for discharge soon."

Many celebs and personalities wished Vijayakant a speedy recovery. Actor Sarathkumar wrote, "I pray to Almighty God that Mr. Vijayakand, the leader of DMDK and a wonderful friend, is recovering from a corona infection and will soon return home completely healed."

Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister and AIADMK leader O Paneerselvam too wished for his speedy recovery.

DMK president M K Stalin wished Vijayakant a speedy recovery and said he was a wonderful friend. In a tweet in Tamil, Stalin hoped that Vijayakant would soon return to public service with full enthusiasm.'

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)