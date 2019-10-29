You are here:

Tamil actor Mano passes away in car accident in Chennai, wife hospitalised with severe injuries

FP Staff

Oct 29, 2019 16:39:08 IST

Poplar mimicry artist and South actor, Mano, has passed away in a tragic car accident. The incident took place during the early hours of Tuesday in Nungambakkam, reports The Hindu. The actor’s wife, who was travelling with him when the accident happened, was severely injured and is undergoing treatment at Sri Ramachandra Hospital in Chennai. Her condition is said to be critical.

According to reports, the actor was at the wheel when their car lost control and hit median of the road. Mano suffered serious injuries and died on the spot. His wife was rushed to Ramachandra hospital in the city where she is kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The couple share a seven-year-old girl together.

Mano's unexpected death comes as a rude shock for his friends and family in the industry. Some also took to Twitter to express their grief.

Mano acted as one of the leads in Tamil film Puzhal along with Murali and Emachandran. The film, directed by Azhagu, released in 2010. He was a popular television host and well-known for his mimicry and dance skills. He also participated in the popular reality dance series, Maanada Mayilada

Updated Date: Oct 29, 2019 16:39:08 IST

