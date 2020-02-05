You are here:

Tamil actor-comedian Yogi Babu marries Manju Bhargavi in his ancestral village of Thiruttani, Tamil Nadu

Popular Tamil actor and comedian Yogi Babu has tied the knot with Manju Bhargavi in Tamil Nadu's Thiruttani town, reports The Indian Express. Snapshots from the wedding ceremony showing the newly-married have now gone viral across social media.

Here are some of the pictures. Check them out

💥 #YogiBabu & #ManjuBarghavi Marriage Stills 💥

According to the report, the wedding was attended by close friends and family of the actor. A formal reception will be held in Chennai in March.

Several reports state it was an arranged marriage, and was officiated at Yogi’s ancestral temple in Thiruttani.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed against Yogi for the poster of his forthcoming film, Cocktail. In the poster, Yogi is dressed like Lord Murugan, but instead of a peacock, the vahana (an animal who serves as a carrier) of Lord Murugan is shown as an enormous cockatoo.

The News Minute states the complaint has been filed by Hindu Makkal Katchi for depicting "Lord Murugan in a bad light and "hurting Hindu sentiments.” The complaint, addressed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce (SIFCC), and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), demands the poster and teaser be banned.

Yogi was last seen in Rajnikanth-starrer Darbar, and Santhanam's comedy film Dagaalty.

Updated Date: Feb 05, 2020 12:48:38 IST