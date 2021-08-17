Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, LM Kaushik, actor Senthilkumar among others tweeted condolences on Anandha Kannan's demise.

Popular Tamil television host and actor Anandha Kannan passed away on Monday, 16 August. The Savaal Singapore host was suffering from a rare bile-duct cancer. He was 48 years old. Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu expressed his condolences at Kannan’s demise, posting that “a great friend a great human is no more”.

A great friend a great human is no more!! #RIPanandakannan my deepest condolences pic.twitter.com/6MtEQGcF8q — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) August 16, 2021

Actor Senthilkumar also expressed his grief at the Sindubad actor’s demise, calling their time together as a collection of “good memories”.

#AnandhaKannan Bro Heart Breaking news we missed you!!! May your soul rest in peace! My deepest condolences to your family. The days were with you in my life so beautiful proud moment and good memories!!! I were in your timeline really big gift for me Bro!@anandha_kannan pic.twitter.com/g6n5ythUZN — Senthilkumar (@cmpasenthil) August 16, 2021

Eminent film personality LM Kaushik said that Kannan's "presence in Sun Music shows is a fond memory from my school days." Remembering the actor's unique style, Kaushik posted that the actor was gone too soon.

#RIPAnandaKannan, his presence in Sun Music shows is a fond memory from my school days. He had a unique style. Gone too soon! Heartfelt condolences to his family & friends🙏 #Anandakannan (48) — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) August 17, 2021

Producer RK Suresh also posted a picture of the late actor, expressing his condolences.

Rest in peace dear pic.twitter.com/jkHBeYmoQh — RK SURESH (@studio9_suresh) August 16, 2021

Adhisaya Ulagam star was diagnosed with cancer a few months ago and was undergoing treatment for the same. A native of Singapore, Kannan started his career as a television host and actor at the city’s Vasantham TV. He later moved to Chennai and started off as a host for Sun Music, becoming popular among young audiences quickly, reports The Indian Express.

He later began acting in films as well. The 2012 science fiction film Adhisaya Ulagam was one of his most appreciated movies. He made a special appearance in the film Saroja in 2008. Kannan was also featured in the 2010 film Mullum Malarum and Ithanai Naalai Engirunthai which was released in 2012. Both movies remain unreleased. The actor also acted in television shows such as Sindubad and Kadhal Channel.

Kannan was the host of the show Savaal Singapore, the Tamil version of the game show We Are the Singaporeans, from 2013 to 2018. His work on the show won him numerous awards.

Kannan, in 2013, was awarded the International Youth Icon at World Universities Tamil Conference. He also won the Best Actor in Television Actors Guild Award (South India). He was also awarded Best Host for Savaal Singapore.