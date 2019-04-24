You are here:

Tamil actor Ajith, wife Shalini skip queue to cast vote, reprimanded by two women outside polling booth

FP Staff

Apr 24, 2019 11:42:02 IST

Tamil actor Ajith and his wife Shalini cast their vote in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019. However, owing to the crowd outside the polling booth, the two had to skip the queue and had to be escorted by the police.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, the actor and his wife can be seen struggling to enter the venue, a school in Chennai's Thiruvanmiyur, due to the chaos created by fans and media persons. This agitated two women outside the booth and they can be seen trying to confront the actor as he steps outside the school after casting his vote. Social media users have defended the actor, saying that he had no option but to jump the line and even criticised the security arrangements.

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2019 11:44:56 IST

