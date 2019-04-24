Tamil actor Ajith, wife Shalini skip queue to cast vote, reprimanded by two women outside polling booth

Tamil actor Ajith and his wife Shalini cast their vote in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019. However, owing to the crowd outside the polling booth, the two had to skip the queue and had to be escorted by the police.

Clear Video.. Lady Clearly Scolding #Ajith!! 👌 Incident of History. Entertainment arrived. Ajith tries for publicity which turns opposite towards himself, that purple shirt lady might had a enormous guts. " Tamizhachi " 🔥#AsingaPattanAJITH 😝😂pic.twitter.com/aB8mgwEYh9 — Hbk KavinKannan Vfc (@kavinhbk08) April 20, 2019

In a video that has surfaced on social media, the actor and his wife can be seen struggling to enter the venue, a school in Chennai's Thiruvanmiyur, due to the chaos created by fans and media persons. This agitated two women outside the booth and they can be seen trying to confront the actor as he steps outside the school after casting his vote. Social media users have defended the actor, saying that he had no option but to jump the line and even criticised the security arrangements.

Why don't they allow people inside instead waiting only after Ajith Sir finishes to cast his vote, what nonsense is happening there. Peacefully Ajith Sir and the Public could have done the voting procedure instead of public just waiting under the scorching sunlight 😠 Very Bad😡 — ♦️♠️Akhil (അഖിൽ) Kiluzzz🎩♥️ (@GrandWizardVJ) April 20, 2019

Actors like Vijay , Rajini , Vijay Sethupathi , Surya , Karthi all casted their votes on those schools where the crowd and rush was less and just see the case over here the rush and crowd was so high that the police could'nt even control it. — Sharath Sunil (@_SUNIL_JR) April 23, 2019

How come media went inside polling booth.. what were police officers doing?. He has to stand in a line. How come he went directly to vote? — Santhosh G (@Santhosh_055) April 20, 2019

have you seen the video ... ajith is not a type of person who doesn't stand in queue .. in past times when the rush was less he stood in queue but this time even for police it was uncontrollable ... if ge stand in queue it will coz only more difficult for police — cassi (@cassig007) April 23, 2019

Hope you all have common sense. If Thala stood in the line, unnecessary task for police and security authorities to clear and manage the crowd. In order to avoid that, police forecefully tuk him directly though Ajith wanted to stand in line. He can't refuse police instruction. — Manigandan (@Manigandan12) April 22, 2019

You guys are waiting for Ajith's fall?? Don't you blame the poor arrangements made by authorities allowing uncontrolled crowd at the voting scene?? — Bigtree Social (@BigtreeSocial) April 23, 2019

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2019 11:44:56 IST

