Tame Impala teases new album with first single 'Patience', four years after Currents

FP Staff

Mar 24, 2019 14:13:18 IST

The psychedelic Australian rock outfit Tame Impala dropped their new dreamy single 'Patience' after a long wait of four years. According to a press release, the band have cited '90s house and '70s disco as their influences for the track, writes Rolling Stone.

"Just growing up in stages/Living life in phases/Another season changes/And still my days are shapeless," sings Kevin Parker.

Tame Impala's last outing was 2015's Currents and Parker has since collaborated with numerous artists like Kanye West, Travis Scott, Mark Ronson and Lady Gaga. According to Billboard, Parker is currently in the process of finishing the band's fourth album.

The band will next be making an appearance on the 30 March episode of Saturday Night Live alongside Killing Eve actress Sandra Oh. Besides that, they are also headlining this year's Coachella alongside Childish Gambino and Ariana Grande.

Fans took to Twitter and shared their reactions to 'Patience'.

