Tamannaah Bhatia on #MeToo: 'Movement has lost its gush, become a PR ploy'

The #MeToo movement that began a year ago in Bollywood brought a lot of noted celebrities under the scanner. A multitude of actors and directors were called out for being invovled in alleged acts of sexual harassment and assault.

In an interview to Pinkvilla, actress Tamannaah Bhatia shared her thoughts on the #MeToo movement and claimed that it was turning into a "PR ploy".

“You know there were different allegations made on different people and I think the whole idea of #MeToo movement was to get people to talk about it and share their experiences. If there is an experience that someone had and if they are talking about, it takes a lot of courage to do that. But somewhere I feel the movement lost its gush because it became more of a PR ploy which it shouldn’t be. It should have been given its due respect and should have been treated seriously. (sic),” said the Baahubali actor.

Tamannaah has worked with director Sajid Khan, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women. “For me, it has always been about the script and what’s the kind of film that I am working on. When I worked with Sajid, unfortunately, none of our films did well. He never treated me in any bad way and I was completely comfortable working with him. Everyone has a different experience and everybody is entitled to their own opinion and experience," Tamannaah had told Deccan Chronicle.

Following all the accusations, Khan was asked to step down as the director of Housefull 4 which stars Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh among others.

On work front, Tamannaah has several projects lined up in South industry that include Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Devi 2 and others.

Updated Date: Mar 28, 2019 10:37:42 IST