Tamannaah Bhatia recently became the talk of the town after an old image of the actress posing with a sparkling diamond resurfaced on social media. A lot of media reports claimed that she possesses the fifth-largest diamond in the world, gifted to her by Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela. Now, the actress has finally cleared the air about the viral image, but in a rather humorous way!

Bhatia recently shared the same photo on her Instagram story and revealed that what everyone misunderstood for a diamond was, in fact, a ‘bottle opener’. The hilarious caption of her post, read, “Hate to break it to you but we were doing a photo shoot with a bottle opener and not an actual diamond. #girlsliketoclickpics”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia is currently basking in oodles of praise for her fiery moves in the chartbuster song Kaavaalaa from her upcoming Tamil film, Jailer. Besides Jailer, she also has Bhola Shankar in Telugu, Bandra in Malayalam, and Aranmanai 4 in Tamil. Furthermore, Tamannaah has Veda with John Abraham, directed by Nikkhil Advani, in her kitty.

Tamannaah Bhatia on breaking her no-kissing policy

In an interview with Film Companion, while speaking about breaking her no-kissing policy, Bhatia stated, “I was that audience that would get awkward and I was that audience that ‘main ye kabhi nahi karungi’, ‘Main kabhi nahi kiss karungi on screen.”

She added, “Because India is huge and there are so many parts of India that still needs to evolve. There is a lot of evolution that has happened already, thanks to even internet and social media, everyone has information on their fingertips but I do feel like- because everyone’s consuming so much content-I felt like as an actor, I don’t want this to be something that is holding me back.”