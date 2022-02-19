Babli Bouncer is a coming-of-age fictional narrative of a female bouncer set in the real-life 'bouncer town' of Asola Fatepur in North India

After the success of Seetimaarr and Maestro, Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in the skin of a female bouncer in her next Hindi film Babli Bouncer.

While Madhur Bhandarkar is known to make serious films, Babli Bouncer will be a change from his usual genre of cinema. This slice-of-life film will bring out a never-seen-before side to the actor, who will be joining hands with the filmmaker for the first time ever.

Babli Bouncer is a coming-of-age fictional narrative of a female bouncer set in the real-life 'bouncer town' of Asola Fatepur in North India. "As soon as I read Babli Bouncer, I fell in love with the character because it is one of the most interesting and entertaining characters with depth that I have come across," actor Tamannaah remarked of kicking off the filming.

She said, " "Madhur Sir has a knack for creating memorable female protagonists, and Babli is no exception. For the first time, a film will tell the narrative of a female bouncer, and I'm delighted to get the chance to play her. I'm very excited to explore this new universe."

Her character has never been attempted before in the history of cinema and will make for an intriguing watch! With a packed calendar ahead, the fashion icon has several movies across various languages lined up. Gurthunda Seethakalam (Telugu), F3 (Telugu), Plan A Plan B (Hindi), Yaar Dost are currently on her horizon. Her recent dance number Kodthe, from the film Ghani, was also a smashing hit with her fans.

The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu by the end of this year.