Actor Tallulah Willis has announced her engagement to boyfriend and budding filmmaker Dillon Buss.
Tallulah Willis, the youngest daughter of Hollywood veterans Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, shared the news on Instagram Tuesday.
The Whole Ten Yards actor posted a series of photos on her official account in which Buss can be seen getting down on one knee.
She wrote that she accepts his hand in marriage "with absolute most certainty".
Buss also shared several photos on his page in honour of their Star Wars Day engagement date.
Tallulah Willis later shared a close-up video of her emerald-cut engagement ring.
Although it is unclear when the couple started dating, they made their relationship internet official last February.
