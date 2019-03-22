Talented Mr. Ripley TV series in the works from Oscar-Winning screenwriter Steven Zaillian

Oscar-winning screenwriter Steve Zaillian is all set to write, develop and direct a series based on Patricia Highsmith’s crime novel Tom Ripley series, according to Deadline.

The project is expected to be a straight-to-series deal and Zaillian is likely to both write and direct most of the first season’s episodes. Reportedly, the interested networks are currently bidding for the project but no news of any one being confirmed is out.

As per a report in Deadline, “Zaillian will use the five novels written by Highsmith — The Talented Mrs. Ripley, Ripley Under Ground, Ripley’s Game, The Boy Who Followed Ripley and Ripley Underwater — as a road map to show Ripley’s progression from con artist to serial killer.”

It will be executive produced by Zaillian, Garrett Basch, Philipp Keel, Guymon Casady and Ben Forkner while Sharon Levy is set to oversee the series. Keel is also the head of Diogenes, Highsmith’s longtime publisher in Zurich.

Ripley’s character from Highsmith’s novels have featured in films for several years and many actors have played the sociopath character from the novel.

Purple Noon (1960) starred Alain Delon, followed by the Dennis Hopper-starrer The American Friend (1977), Then came the popular The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999), starring Matt Damon. The list also includes John Malkovich-starrer Ripley’s Game (2002) and Barry Pepper’s Ripley Under Ground (2005).

Zallian’s work to bring back the character of Ripley in an era that favours anti-hero dramas, will mark the latest attempt of adapting Highsmith’s novels. He is best known for his work as a writer and director of the HBO mini-series The Night Of. He has previously written and directed films like All the King’s Men, A Civil Action and Searching for Bobby Fischer. He won an Oscar and Golden Globe Award for his screenplay for Schindler's List.

