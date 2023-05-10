Get ready to be un poco loco with Nacho Vidal! Releasing on *19th May 2023 exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India, Nacho the electric story of an industry-changing star performer, Nacho Vidal takes you to the streets of Spain, giving you a front row seat to the historic period in Spain’s adult film industry. With a internationally recognised cast of Martiño Rivas, María de Nati, Pepa Charro, Miriam Giovanelli and Andrés Velencoso, Nacho has Goya®️ winner David Pinillos at the helm along with Beatriz Sanchís and Eduardo Casanova. Changing the rules of the game in the 1990’s, Nacho Vidal became an international superstar amidst the constant shift in norms and culture of Spain.

Alongside the story of Nacho, we also glance into the beginnings of the Spanish adult film industry and the masterminds behind its conception.

In an interview with Spanish outlet Ruetir, Martiño Rivas opened up about the sex scenes and seeking the real Nacho Vidal’s approval, “Each one had to contribute something to the story. It was like a dance, it’s not the same when they went to bed in privacy as when they went to bed recording. Everything was very choreographed. Nacho himself did not give me his approval to play him, but he gave me a hug that I know what it meant rather than their acceptance.”

Get ready for an encore of drama, twists and action in Lionsgate Play’s Nacho Season 1.

