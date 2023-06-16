‘Taj Reign of Revenge’ director Vibhu Puri recently spoke to Hindustan Times about his show and the performance of Naseeruddin Shah as Akbar. He said, “We have grown under the influence of how Mughals were, how Akbar was, thanks to Mughal-e-Azam in which Prithviraj Kapoor played a very stern, old, patriarchal Akbar. And then we had Hrithik Roshan in Jodha Akbar, who again was a very straight-jacketed and called spade a spade. But Naseeruddin Shah has made it so endearing, so real, especially in the second season.”

He added, “He is a father who is trying to amend his mistakes, he goes out to even apologise to his queen for killing Behram Khan, he is very progressive and a feminist. He has got the bones of a real old man. He wanted to play very, very real. He never said this to me but if I am not mistaken, he has based his performance on his own father, his abba and how he would have reacted to such a situation.”

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, another actor from the show Aditi Rao Hydari spoke about her character Anarkali and said, “It feels amazing to play such an amazing character. Also, a girl in the 16th century who stood up against the emperor. She stood up for love, loyalty, and truth. That’s quite a fearless and spirited character. This role has already been done by an iconic, incredibly, there are no words, in a film that’s timeless. Taj is quite different from that. This is less daunting and more exciting for us since it’s a new material. It was very different.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.