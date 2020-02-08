You are here:

Taj Mahal 1989, Invisible Man, All The Bright Places, Aretha: Genius — watch the latest trailers

Netflix dropped its latest trailer on the upcoming romantic drama Taj Mahal 1989. Set in Lucknow, the web series traces nuances and politics in love through different couples. Set in the 80s, Taj Mahal 1989 charts how couples navigate through these romantic upheavals in times where there is no Tinder or Bumble.

Check out the trailer of Taj Mahal 1989



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) on Feb 6, 2020 at 9:32pm PST

The ensemble cast of Taj Mahal 1989 include Neeraj Kabi, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chaddha, Paras Priyadarshan, Anshul Chauhan, Anud Singh Dhaka, Shirin Sewani, and Mihir Ahuja. Taj Mahal 1989 is slated to release on 14 February. Meanwhile, Universal and Blumhouse have released the trailer of The Invisible Man. Elizabeth Moss plays Cecilia Kass, who is traumatised and harrowed by her former ex-boyfriend. Cecilia claims Adrian Griffin (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) was abusive, has now faked his own death, and learned how to become invisible. Check out the trailer of The Invisible Man

The Invisible Man is scheduled to hit theatres on 28 February.

Netflix's romantic drama All the Bright Places, featuring Elle Fanning and Justice Smith, charts the journey of two high school outcasts who find love in each other. Through their personal trauma, they get passionately involved with each other. It is based on the popular 2015 eponymous novel by author Jennifer Niven, who also contributed to the screenplay.

Check out the trailer of All the Bright Places

View this post on Instagram

All The Bright Places, watch on feb 28th @ellefanning @standup4justice

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix) on Feb 6, 2020 at 7:03am PST

All the Bright Places is scheduled to release on 28 February.

National Geographic and Fox 21 Television Studios also released the first look teaser of Genius: Aretha, which is also set to feature in the Oscars ceremony on Sunday.

Cynthia Erivo, a 2020 Academy Awards nominee, features as Aretha Franklin, the iconic jazz singer, in the third season of the global anthology series.

Check out the teaser of Aretha: Genius

Genius: Aretha will premiere over four consecutive nights, beginning 25 May.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 08, 2020 12:20:00 IST