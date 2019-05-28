Taisha: Bejoy Nambiar's upcoming film will star Jim Sarbh, Amit Sadh, Harshvardhan Rane in lead roles

Director Bejoy Nambiar, of the Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar-starrer Wazir fame, is all set to direct a revenge drama next. His upcoming project titled Taish, which means rage, will star actors including Jim Sarbh, Amit Sadh, Neha Sharma and Harshvardhan Rane.

According to a source close to Mumbai Mirror, the director had been working on the script for a long time. The film will be completely shot in the UK starting from the month of July. Taish will be bankrolled by Bejoy and Nishant Pitti.

Bejoy Nambiar, who previously directed films like Shaitan, David, Solo among others, had last collaborated with actor Jim Sarbh for his web series titled Flip. The actor has delivered noteworthy performances through films like Konkona Sen Sharma starrer A Death in the Gunj, Ranveer and Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat and Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju. He was last seen in Amazon Prime Video web series Made in Heaven where his performance garnered immense applause from the audience.

While Amit Sadh was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Gold, actress Neha Sharma had worked with Bejoy in the Malayalam film Solo (2018).

