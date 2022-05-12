Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur gets heavily trolled by netizens for saying 'bandh karo' to paparazzi.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s elder son Taimur Ali Khan has been grabbing public attention once again. However, this time, it is not because of his pictures. The little one is being trolled for telling the paparazzi 'band karo' as they swarmed around him for clicking photos.

5-year-old Taimur, who enjoys a massive fanbase across the country, has several fan pages to his name on social media. There are times when people gather in huge numbers to get a glimpse of the Nawab prince.

Days ago, Taimur was snapped with his little brother Jehangir Ali Khan. As they were walking around, the pap favourite since his birth could be seen asking the paparazzi to shut their cameras. The munchkin was seen asking the photographers not to click his pictures as he was out with his parents.

Check the clip here:

Videos of this incident went viral and since then, Taimur is being criticised for his behaviour by social media users.

Days after Taimur came under the spotlight, actor Kunal Kemmu, who is his uncle (Soha Ali Khan's husband), opened up about the incident.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Kemmu reacted to the trollers stating that a child cannot be blamed for his reaction. Further in the interview, he mentioned that kids don't care at all and that is what he loves about them, as they don't have to be diplomatic.

"I think it's also the people who sit there wanting to comment on this, they need to change. What I love about kids is they don't care yeah and they don't have to be diplomatic," Kemmu was quoted as saying.

Later, Saba Pataudi (Saif Ali Khan’s sister) agreed with Kemmu and condemned the people who trolled Taimur. She put out a post on her Instagram stories wherein she mentioned that earlier she used to feel "shocked" when people told her they were fans of Taimur when he was younger. And now, she added that she was surprised to see her nephew being trolled.

