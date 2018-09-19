Taimur Ali Khan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi; Kylie Jenner tries cereal with milk for first time: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?
Very little, right?
And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.
We stalk, you read. Deal?
'Hungover' Jessica Biel eats cake for breakfast after Emmys
View this post on Instagram
Jessica Biel, who was nominated for her role in the thriller series The Sinner at Emmys 2018, cured her hangover with some cake for breakfast. Biel attended the award ceremony with her musician husband Justin Timberlake.
Kylie Jenner tries cereal with milk for the first time
last night i had cereal with milk for the first time. life changing. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 19, 2018
Reality TV star Kylie Jenner, who recently made it to Forbes list as the world's youngest billionaire, confessed on Twitter that she had just tried milk with cereal for the first time in her life of 21 years.
Kangana Ranaut's nephew joins her on the sets of Manikarnika
View this post on Instagram
Manikarnika work mode !!!#Prithuintenselywatching ♥️#Maasikiddieinseparable 😘😘#missmyshootingdays #Manikarnika 😊
Kangana Ranaut, who is currently shooting for her period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, was joined by her nephew Prithvi Raj on the sets of the film. The photograph was shared on Instagram by her sister Rangoli.
Taimur Ali Khan enjoys Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with family
View this post on Instagram
🙏🏻 A post shared by Armaan Jain (@therealarmaanjain) on
View this post on Instagram
#Taimur become cutest Football partner of his mama @therealarmaanjain #astarreallife #TaimurAliKhan A post shared by A Stars Real Life (@astarreallife) on
#Kareena #kareenakapoor #Kareenakapoorkhan #saifalikhan #saif #taimurali #taimur #taimuralikhan #sara #Saraalikhan #jahnvikapoor #suhanakhan #sohaalikhan #soha #kunalkhemu #inaaya #inaayanaumikemmu #inaayakhemu #srk #Shahrukh #Shahrukhkhan #kingkhan #aryankhan #karismakapoor #karisma #amritaarora
Updated Date: Sep 19, 2018 14:02 PM