Taimur Ali Khan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi; Kylie Jenner tries cereal with milk for first time: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

'Hungover' Jessica Biel eats cake for breakfast after Emmys

Jessica Biel, who was nominated for her role in the thriller series The Sinner at Emmys 2018, cured her hangover with some cake for breakfast. Biel attended the award ceremony with her musician husband Justin Timberlake.

Kylie Jenner tries cereal with milk for the first time

last night i had cereal with milk for the first time. life changing. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 19, 2018

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner, who recently made it to Forbes list as the world's youngest billionaire, confessed on Twitter that she had just tried milk with cereal for the first time in her life of 21 years.

Kangana Ranaut's nephew joins her on the sets of Manikarnika

Kangana Ranaut, who is currently shooting for her period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, was joined by her nephew Prithvi Raj on the sets of the film. The photograph was shared on Instagram by her sister Rangoli.

Taimur Ali Khan enjoys Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with family

Taimur’s Day Out

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2018 14:02 PM