The Khan family was holidaying at their ancestral home in Pataudi and was now spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Like always, once in a while, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with their toddlers Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, went for a holiday at their ancestral house at Patuadi. The Khan family was now spotted at the Mumbai airport, keeping it cool and casual. Saif was seen in a dark blue kurta whereas both Taimur and Jeh also twinned in blue. Kareena opted for black and white and looked radiant.

Kareena was last seen with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, while talking about the film and the original, Forrest Gump, the actress said, “ Yes, Forrest Gump is very uplifting, very heart-warming. It is a kind of a film that makes you feel good but still root for the love of ‘Forrest’ and ‘Jenny’ the way it was in the original. It is very high on emotions because technically it is a love story (smiles) and that is the way we have shot it also. It is an original adaptation and that is the way Aamir has made it and who better to play ‘Forrest’ but Aamir because Aamir has never been Aamir in his films, he has always transformed himself just like that he has transformed himself into ‘Laal Singh’. I think it is very brave of him to do the film at this point of his career. It is a very good film, people are really going to like it.”

Talking about working with Aamir Khan for the third time, she stated, “ I have known Aamir for 30 years now. I have known him since Karisma did Andaz Apna Apna. I was 12 then and I am going to be 42 this year. He has worked with my sister and now he has worked with me and that says so much about his prolific career. I have always looked up to him and I wished one day I would work with Aamir Khan and we have done some outstanding work together. I am hoping that Laal would be added to the list of Talaash and 3 Idiots.”

