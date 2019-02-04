Tahira Kashyap shares post-surgery photo on World Cancer Day: 'I truly embrace my scars'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap took to social media to share a powerful message regarding her battle with breast cancer on World Cancer Day. In 2018, Tahira was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer.

In the post, Tahira shows her bare back, bald head, and a scar from her mastectomy, performed last year. Sharing a long post, she wrote, "I truly embrace all my scars as they are my badges of honour. There is nothing known as perfect. Happiness lies in truly accepting yourself. This was a tough one for me. But this picture was my decision as I want to celebrate not the disease but the spirit with which I endured."

Khurrana shared the post and extended his support with a short Hindi poem:

Paa le tu aisi Fateh. Samandar teri pyaas se darey. ——————————————— These lines are for you @tahira_k. Your scars are beautiful. You are a trailblazer. Keep inspiring the millions to fight their personal battles. Be the lifer you are! #WorldCancerDay Lensed by @atulkasbekar pic.twitter.com/pPlWA6me2z — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 4, 2019

Kashyap also made her ramp walk debut at the Lakme Fashion Week. Sporting a bald look and dressed in all white, she walked the ramp with confidence.

Our friend and Ellipsis' braveheart director @tahira_k walked the ramp at @LakmeFashionWk yesterday.

Her spirit and strength have enabled her to fiercely combat the big C.

Hugely proud of her! @EllipsisEntt pic.twitter.com/o1OwvmccT9 — TANUJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) February 3, 2019

Kashyap has authored a book and is all set to make her debut as a director soon. The yet-to-be-titled film will be produced by T Series' Bhushan Kumar and Ellipsis Entertainment's Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar. She has also previously helmed a short film Toffee, produced by Khurrana and casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Ayushmann and Tahira have been married for over 10 years now, and have two kids together.

Updated Date: Feb 04, 2019 16:32:23 IST