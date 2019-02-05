Tahira Kashyap on her lowest phase of marriage with Ayushmann Khurrana: I think both of us were very immature

Author turned filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, who is also married to Ayushmann Khurrana, opened up on her battle with cancer, relationship with her husband, and upcoming professional projects. In an interview with Film Companion, Kashyap brought up a bitter phase in her marriage while Ayushmann was filming for his debut movie Vicky Donor.

She confessed that the couple were in their worst phase when Vicky Donor had released and the fact that he had an intimate scene with Yami Gautam didn't go down well with her. Kashyap revealed that "I was this crazy, insecure, pregnant person when Vicky Donor happened and that was the worst phase for the both of us. I think both of us were very immature. I’m sure he didn’t have the maturity to kind of hold my hand and tell me 'it's okay', especially, when I am crazy because of my hormones as I was pregnant at the time. I also didn’t have the maturity to just take it easy and say that this thing will get over.”

Kashyap added that she was constantly doubting herself and the insecurities took over their marriage. While talking to film critic Anupama Chopra in this interview, Tahira concluded by adding that she and Ayushmann have made peace with it. She said, “I was very lost and so was he, honestly speaking, but thankfully for us, knowing each other for the past nine-ten years before marriage really helped. I know he’s not a bad guy and he knows that I am not a bad girl, so I think that kind of sustained and we kind of made peace with it."

Khurrana is riding high on success in his professional life owing to the back-to-back success of his films Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun.

Tahira will soon start shooting for her first Hindi feature film in March. At the centre of the story of this slice-of-life film would be five women who come from different age groups.

Updated Date: Feb 05, 2019 16:15:23 IST