Tahira Kashyap announces debut feature Sharmaji Ki Beti

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has announced her debut feature titled Sharmaji Ki Beti which chronicles the ‘modern Indian experience of a middle-class woman'. The project is presented by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with Ellipsis Entertainment, and stars Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher.

The official announcement describes the comedy-drama feature as “a slice-of-life rollercoaster of aspirations, fantasies, families, inadequacies, coming-of-age and heartbreak.”

Kashyap has earlier directed several short films including those for Netflix’s Zindagi in Short (titled Pinni), and Feels Like Ishq (titled Quaranteen Crush).

Anthony Mackie closes deal to lead Captain America 4

Anthony Mackie has officially come aboard Captain America 4 at Marvel Studios.

Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson aka The Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), recently assumed the title of Captain America towards the end of his Disney Plus series Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

According to Deadline, Mackie has closed a deal to star in Captain America 4, which will see Wilson wield Captain America's shield on the big screen for the first time.

Malcolm Spellman is writing the script with Dalan Musson, who worked with him on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige will produce the superhero movie, which does not have a director attached as of yet.

Chris Evans played Captain America through his Steve Rogers’ character in all the three earlier films -- Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) and Captain America: Civil War (2016) -- as well as four Avengers movies.

But at the end of 2019's Avengers: Endgame, Rogers retired and handed his shield to Mackie’s Sam Wilson, whose story is mapped in Falcon and The Winter Soldier along with Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/ Winter Soldier.

Amazon Prime Video announces the second instalment of Welcome To The Blumhouse

Amazon Studios has released a first look at the stories for the second installment of Welcome to the Blumhouse, its anthology horror series produced in tandem with Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television.

The stories titled Bingo Hell and BLack as Night will premiere on 1 October, followed by Madres and The Manor on 8 October.

Richa Chadha, Ronit Bose Roy's Voot Select series Candy to premiere in September

Richa Chadha and Ronit Bose Roy on Thursday unveiled the teaser of their latest Voot Select drama series Candy.

Scheduled to premiere in September, the series is directed by Ashish R Shukla.

Candy features the Udaan actor as a teacher while Chadha plays the role of a police officer.

The drama series is being touted as an "amalgamation of suspense, fear, hope, politics, ambition, murder mystery and a lot more", according to a press release from Voot.

Candy is produced by Optimystix Entertainment.