Tadap, which will mark the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan, is slated to release in cinemas on 3 December.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Tadap, presented and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, marks the Bollywood debut of Ahan Shetty, son of actor Suniel Shetty.

The love saga is also the official Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster RX 100, and will be the first big canvas romantic drama to release in theatres.

Directed by Milan Luthria and written by Rajat Arora, the romantic action drama, also starring Tara Sutaria, oozes with electric chemistry between the young Gen-Z stars. The music of the film is composed by Pritam.

Talking about the film, Luthria says, “Tadap is a dark love story, and an extremely unusual debut film. Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria have author backed roles. Their chemistry shines through in a story that has intense romance, action, and soulful music. Tadap is an eye-opener, and reflects the changing tastes of our audiences. Get ready for a thrilling ride."

Adds producer Sajid Nadiadwala, “It took a great deal of patience and determination to bring this gem of a film to audiences in the midst of a pandemic. Everything from the story, the performances, the chemistry between the lead pair, and the music makes Tadap a film that you don’t want to miss.”

Produced by Nadiadwala, presented and co-produced by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Production, Tadap is slated to release in cinemas on 3 December.

Watch the trailer of Tadap here