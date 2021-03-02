Tadap, starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, to release on 24 September; see first look

Tadap, a remake of the Telugu film RX100, marks the Bollywood debut of Ahan, son of actor Suniel Shetty.

Filmmaker Milan Luthria's upcoming feature Tadap, starring newcomer Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, is slated to be released on 24 September, the makers announced Tuesday.

The film, which is a Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster, RX 100, marks the debut of Ahan, son of actor Suniel Shetty. The original cast of the south film had Karthikeya and Payal Rajput in lead roles.

Backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and presented by Fox Star Studios, Tadap reunites Luthria with his longtime collaborator writer Rajat Arora.

The duo have worked on films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, The Dirty Pictureand Baadshaho.

Talking about the film, director Milan said, “The plot of the film is very intriguing. It is a love saga which will leave the audience surprised. It is a stark love story, with both the leads having strong parts. I have seen Tara and Ahan perform together during the rehearsal workshops and they have immense chemistry.”

In an interview with ETimes, Suniel expressed that he had given the responsibility of his son’s debut to Sajid Nadiadwala. He said, “I don’t even know what is going on. I call Sajid Bhai less than what I used to earlier. I don’t want him to get the feeling that is interfering or asking questions, that I am not going to like it, this is not required”. He also mentioned, “if Ahan works hard and luck is on his side, nothing can stop him.”

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)