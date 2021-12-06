Sajid Nadiadwala’s film featured some amazing chemistry between Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, who lead the film, along with power packed action sequences and an intense storyline.

Tadap, which marks the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty opposite Tara Sutaria, had proven a hit with a solid opening weekend. The film now stands at a total of around Rs 13.52 crore.

The Milan Luthria film had opened at Rs 4.05 crore and collected Rs 4.12 crore on Saturday. The Sunday numbers are in the range of Rs 5.35 crore.

A trade source shares, "Tadap has shown a way better response than one would have expected during the pandemic, especially after films with renowned stars in it, like Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Satyamev Jayate 2 did not manage to do get the numbers that Tadap has achieved."

The trade source adds, "It speaks volumes of the debutant, Ahan Shetty to rake in numbers like these with his first film. If the film would have released at a normal time, it definitely would have earned twice as much, seeing the kind of reaction it has got even now."

In an interview with PTI, Ahan recounted how he landed his first film purely on the basis of merit. “I was training for several years. I would meet producers and directors on sets as they are my father’s friends and colleagues but that doesn't mean I would get a break from them. I wouldn’t say it was easy.

“Sajid sir saw my action and dance videos and called me, he asked me to send him a few audition tapes. Basically, it (me getting this film) wasn’t anything to do with my father being an actor. I got the film because of my talent,” he said.

Presented by Fox Star Studios, Tadap is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. The film directed by Milan Luthria and written by Rajat Arora, is now out in theatres.

