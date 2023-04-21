Tabu is one of the finest actors we have in the country today. She has delivered some searing performances in films like Chandni Bar, Astitva, Maachis, and more recently, in films like Drishyam. She has also dabbled with comedy in films like Saajan Chale Sasural and Biwi No. 1. In a recent interview, she revealed how she was about to be a part of Aamir Khan’s Mann and Govinda’s Kunwara, and how things didn’t work out.

She said, “See I would have loved to do a film with Aamir. We even did a photo-shoot together for Mann. I’m clueless about what happened after that, I don’t know what goes on behind the scenes.”

She added, “It would have been great fun to do ‘Kunwara’ with Chi Chi. I’ve gone through my share of disappointment and humiliation. But I hold no grudge, they get you nowhere.”

The indefatigably outspoken Kangana Ranaut has done it again. She has declared that Tabu has saved Bollywood!

How? By simply being a part of the two major successes in post-Covid Hindi cinema: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2. Admittedly, this is quite an ingenious method of downplaying the gender bias that prevails in the film industry. One simply has to look beyond the obvious reason for the two films’ success and go below the surface and excavate imaginary hurrahs.

From breaking the stereotypes through her roles to winning the box office battle with her various films, Tabassum Fatima Hashmi aka Tabu has perfectly incorporated the levels of sophistication, and dimensions to her movies in her almost four-decade-long career. Gifted with the skills of a true artist, Tabu has indeed left many stalwarts spellbound with her dedication to acting. The actress, who hasn’t limited herself to any language, has entertained audiences through Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, English, Bengali, and Marathi movies. From National Film Awards for Best Actress and Filmfare Awards to critics’ Awards, Tabu has even been honoured with the fourth highest civilian award in the country Padma Shri.

