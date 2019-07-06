Tabu, Sriram Raghavan to attend Andhadhun's screening at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte's edge-of-the-seat psychological thriller Andhadhun will be screened at the upcoming Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). Tabu will be attending the screening alongside the film's director and writer Sriram Raghavan. According to a press release, they will also partake in a discussion about the film afterwards.

"Andhadhun has been a very exciting journey for us and now taking it to Melbourne for this special screening is another landmark. I totally look forward to interacting with Indian cinema lovers in Australia," Raghavan said in a statement.

Shah Rukh Khan will also mark his attendance at the festival scheduled to take place in Victoria from 8 to 17 August, as the official chief guest. Khan will open the IFFM on 8 August with other festival guests and in the company of Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange. Besides Andhadhun, Zoya Akhtar's musical drama Gully Boy will also be screened at the festival this year.

Andhadhun won rave reviews and box office success upon its release last year in September 2018. The film revolves around Tabu's Simi, a desperate small time actor-turned-trophy wife who is caught disposing of her husband's body in front of a presumably blind pianist Akash (Khurrana). The story follows Simi, Akash, and Akash's suspicious girlfriend (played by Apte) in a wicked story of ambition, romance and organ harvesting Andhadhun has been been written by Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar along with Raghavan.

The ninth edition of IFFM had screened over 60 films in 22 languages, including Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju, Tabrez Noorani's Love Sonia, Aditya Kripalani's debut venture Tikli and Laxmi Bomb and Onir's Kuch Bheege Alfaz. Rani Mukerji was invited as the chief guest last year and was even honoured with an award for Excellence in Cinema.

