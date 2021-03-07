Tabu opens up on starring in Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and getting back to work amid COVID-19 pandemic

Tabu, who will begin shooting for Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in mid-March, said she will probably wait it out before signing further projects

The actor in an interview with the Hindustan Times said while she is waiting to begin shooting for Bhool Bhulaiya 2, there's are no other projects in her pipeline yet.

“I am still looking at stuff. I don’t think there is anything substantial I am in talks for. Anyway, we are not going to start before the second half of this year, anything new is going to take time to get on floors. That’s how I want to be, araam se, ache se," says Tabu.

Tabu, who had shot portions of the horror-comedy in Lucknow last March, is expected to join the unit in this leg, marking her first shoot post the lockdown.

The 50-year-old adds that she misses holidaying which has been put off due to the pandemic. The actor further says that covid has made everyone so "helpless" and how she is unable to go on vacations despite having so much time.

Tabu agrees on how everybody wants to go back to work and believe everything is normal, however, they just don’t know when. Though she is hopeful that the industry will soon return to a place where "they can actually go and work fearlessly.”

Bazmee recently told Mid-day that he wanted to collaborate with Tabu for quite some time now. "I knew that if I had to cast her, it had to be a solid part. When I started working on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, I could only think of her for the role. No one can do it better than her," he told Mid-day.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, also starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav, will release in cinemas on 19 November.