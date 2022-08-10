Medical help that was available on the sets said, 'The injury is minor. She will not be needing stitches on the gash.'

On Wednesday morning, Tabu, who is playing a fearless, high-ranking police officer in Ajay Devgn’s action extravaganza Bholaa, escaped a major injury while performing a dare-devil stunt. This is one of the films in which the actress will be seen performing several high octane stunts alongside the leading man, Ajay Devgn, who is playing the title role of Bholaa.

Sources say that the National Award winner was reportedly driving a truck in a dense jungle. The truck was being chased by some motorcycle goons. In one take, one of the bikes that was racing crazily alongside the truck collided with it. And, Tabu, who was in the truck, caught some shredded glass from the crash.

The source added that the impact of the collision was so strong that a piece of glass flew and cut Tabu just above her right eye.

The cut was seen bleeding but fortunately the gash was on her forehead just above the right side eyebrow.

Medical help that was available on set said, ‘The injury is minor. She will not be needing stitches on the gash.’

One hears Ajay was fully in charge of the situation. And, called for a short break, allowing the actress to rest till she gained her composure.

This is Devgn's fourth directorial after U Me Aur Hum, Shivaay, and Runway 34. Devgn and Tabu have worked together before in films like Vijaypath, Thakshak, Drishyam, Golmaal Again, and De De Pyaar De.

