An animated series based on Indian television's longest-running daily sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will stream on Netflix from 24 February, the makers announced on Tuesday. Titled Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah, the family comedy entertainer show is created and authored by Asit Kumarr Modi and stars a host of actors including Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Munmun Dutta, and Mandar Chandwadkar, among others.

The Neela Film Productions Private Limited's animated series which has aired two successful seasons on TV since 2021 also features popular characters from its parent show in hyperbolic comic avatars.

Modi, also founder and director of Neela Film Productions, said good content can be seamlessly adapted across mediums and they are thrilled to bring the animated series on OTT for their audience.

The show's animated version will be available to our viewers on Netflix and it also reiterates the fact that pure humor can bring positive transformation in our society and at Neela Film Productions, spreading joy is pivotal to our ethos. We're glad that our viewers, especially kids, will get to enjoy Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah on OTT as well, Modi said in a statement.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the original Hindi sitcom, is based on the weekly Gujarati column 'Duniya Ne Undha Chasma' by late columnist-playwright Taarak Mehta in Chitralekha magazine.

The TV show, which first aired in 2008, is running in its 14th year with over 3,300 episodes.